Tanzania: What Are We Really Hiding Behind Our Masks?

THANKS to a Covid-19 face masks of all shapes and sizes have become part of our daily wardrobe.

Ranging from surgical and disposable to bright coloured kitenge our human faces now look so different with noses and lips missing. While the majority of the population is not too sure where and when to wear them, there are those who certainly do not know how to dispose them.

The sight of discarded masks on roadsides has become an eyesore and worse a major health risk not only against the corona virus.

Fifty-five year old Mariam Said who takes an early morning walk in her neighbourhood in Mbezi Beach had this to say, "The sight of used masks left on the streets is rather sickening and at times I wish people were not advised to wear the masks as they seem to be doing more harm than good."

Health issues aside what are we really hiding behind these masks? For starters we could be avoiding close human contact. With a mask there is no need to smile as no one will see the friendly gesture or the fake contortion.

Instead of bellowing a loud salutation all we have to do with a mask is to slightly nod our heads in the right direction. Forty five year old Andrew Mushi, complained that the corona virus is messing up our African cultures as elaborate greetings play an important role in the continental etiquette.

On the other hand 17 year old Angela Masanja feels the mask saves her from greeting endless elders especially at church on Sundays. Quite anti-social habits we humans are adapting as the result of a virus. Believe it or not even before the outbreak of corona virus cultures across the globe people wore masks for various reasons.

According to art historians African masks that were used in rituals and ceremonies are one of the elements of great African art that have most evidently influenced European and Western art in general. Made from wood, metal cloth and even clay the outcome ranged from priceless pieces of art to horrific masks of doom.

Usually masks were worn by a dancer or participant in a process rather than a spectator. In Tanzania the WaMakonde in the south east are renowned for their masks which are divided amongst feminine and masculine types of masks.

According to Ghonche Materego a theatre director, other tribes in southern Tanzania had a culture of wearing masks which were either used in specific dances or for religious purposes. For example the stilted dancers in Zambia wore masks.

On top the extra 'high heels' the male dancers faces were covered with masks, talk about a grand balancing act. In Nigeria if a mother wants to make a baby stop crying she would mention that a masquerader is just around the corner and the toddlers would immediately stop bawling.

In Chinua Achebe's novel 'Things Fall Apart," he mentions the masqueraders and how it was an abomination to unmask them. Interesting enough it was not only men across the continent who wore masks some were worn by women. A few were worn by both genders. To African cultures, masks aren't playthings or decorations.

In general, the masks tended to represent spirits or beings important to a particular ritual in which the mask is used. The wearer of the mask is believed to be able to communicate to the supernatural being symbolized by it, or to be possessed by who or what the mask represents.

Masks had an important role in rituals or ceremonies to ensure a good harvest, address tribal needs in time of peace or war, or convey spiritual presences in initiation rituals or burial ceremonies. Some masks represent the spirits of deceased ancestors. Other symbolize to them animals, creatures important to a certain family or clan.

In some cultures, like the Kuba culture of the Democratic Republic of Congo, masks represent specific figures in tribal mythology, like a king or a rival to the ruler. At the crafts market in Mwenge, Dar es Salaam there is a variety of masks on display including an interesting version thought to have been worn by women during pregnancy on the womb.

Unfortunately the salesman who was busy dusting one of the archaic looking specimens had no idea where the peculiar masks had originated from and during which part of the pregnancy it was supposed to have been worn by the expectant mother.

While masks were and still could be a serious matter in the African, in European history masks had become a part of entertainment. Take for example the masked balls that came about in the 15th century celebrate marriages and other political and dynastic events of the late medieval court life of France.

The masks at these grand balls allowed people to do or say what they pleased without fear of retribution. It is said that the Italians copied the idea from the French with more pomp and flair. This practice of doing anything behind masks went a bit too far when Gustav III of Sweden was assassinated.

Reigning from 1771 and an outspoken opponent of his parliament's reforms, he had seized power in a coup d'état, before setting about restoring royal autocracy. However, his methods gained him many powerful enemies and he literary danced his last dance at one of his own masquerade balls.

A disgruntled masked nobleman snuck into the ball close enough to assassinate the King. From this point, the simple masquerade ball was associated with an ultimate night of risk, inspiring operas and plays alike.

While one may still find masks lining the canals of Venice during the carnival and the occasional grand ball in the dance halls of France, the fall of the aristocracy hit the masquerade hard and night clubs gradually took the prized place of the costumed balls.

With such a flowery history of mask wearing, we should wear our new version of cloth masks with pride as we still combat the corona virus disease