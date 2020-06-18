Uganda: Nyamityobora 'Back to Drawing Board' After Futile Season

17 June 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By George Katongole

Kampala — Nyamityobora are back to the drawing board in their bid to revive the club following a lacklustre performance just one season after dropping from the top flight.

The Mbarara-based club who had to deal with criticism from within their fan base especially after the departure of coach Alex Isabirye midway into the brief season, are facing weeks of key activities ahead of the 2020/21 season kickoff at the end of October.

Team CEO Nasifu Dembe told Daily Monitor that last season manifested a lot of challenges which must urgently be addressed. These include, troubles with the Kakyeka Stadium, an unstable squad and inadequate logistics, though he has a long list of grievances which he says must be addressed urgently.

The team played the second round without a coach as Swaibu Kawesi served as a volunteer. Nyamityobora finished fifth but were nine points behind the Rwenzori Group leaders.

"We were let down by so many issues mainly arising from our desire to qualify for the top flight. But we realised there is a lot that is missing at the club and we shall start by re-organising before thinking of promotion once again," Dembe said. Last week, the football governing body, Fufa, outlined key activities including a stringent licensing process during a consultative meeting at their headquarters in Mengo.

The club is re-greening their home ground in Kizungu after disturbances with Mbarara Municipality over the availability of Kakyeka Stadium.

"We are getting back to the drawing board because licensing requirements demand of us so many things and having a permanent ground can ease some headache," he said referring to the 2018/19 season, when the club hosted home games at Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku during the first round of the Premier League.

Dembe explained that emphasis will also be put on home-bred players or those from the area to be able to manage the costs. "We have resolved to reduce on the number of players we hire from other areas by sticking to players who don't need a lot of money to relocate," he said. The team has also asked Fufa to help them in electing a new management committee that can run the club affairs.

