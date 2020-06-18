Uganda: Besigye, Bobi Wine Campaign Leaves Protestors Puzzled

A section of Kampalans says they don't understand the new opposition protest campaign announced this week by former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president and Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanya aka Bobi Wine.

The two opposition doyens, on Monday, announced a campaign dubbed 'No, Nedda' in which they called upon 'hungry and angry' Ugandans to show their displeasure against President Yoweri Museveni's government for locking them home and failing to provide them with COVID-19 relief packages.

They asked Ugandans who are still held home due to the coronavirus lockdown, have lost jobs or businesses and all those who are dissatisfied with the current government, to drum whatever items they can every day at 1 pm to express their anger. But when our reporters visited some areas like Magere where Bobi Wine hails from and Kasangati, Besigye's home area, it was business as usual.

At 1:00 pm, in Magere people went about with their work in the busy trading centre without much fuss. Many that we talked to said they did not understand the campaign and those who did, said they feared being arrested and beaten by the police.

Elizabeth Namatovu, who operates a restaurant in Magere, says she is not interested in any protest because she finds it useless. She says her only concern is that the government should fully lift the lockdown so that they resume work to enable them feed their families.

Edward Mutegaya, a boda boda rider in Magere says he doesn't support the protest because of the toll COVID-19 lockdown is having on the people. He says that the protests will not bring food to his family.

"I heard people talk about it [protest] that it was on social media. I own no smartphone so I don't know what is on social media. In my area, I have not seen anyone participating in anything although, at around 12.35, one boda boda rider came and asked him if I know where people are going to protest from. Personally, I don't support the protests because we're suffering from the lockdown restrictions. Those are enough problems already," Mutegaya said.

Uganda has been under lockdown since March but some restrictions were eased were lifted last month. Robert Ssemanda, also a boda boda rider in Kasangati says that they will not participate in the protest for fear of being arrested by security personnel. He says his only concern at the moment is the ban President Museveni imposed on boda bodas.

Kenneth Kazibwe another boda boda rider in Kasangati says he didn't understand clearly what the protest campaign was all about. Nevertheless, he says those expressing dissatisfaction should be done within the law.

"I heard about it but I only support peaceful protests. Honestly, I did not understand that campaign," he said.

In Kamwokya a police vehicle was seen parked at the headquarters of the People Power. Residents said the state deployed overt and covert intelligence officers overnight, anticipating street protests. William Kiiza, a people power supporter, says they did not take part in the protest because of the heavy police deployment.

"The situation was very tense but for us we're determined. We have to ask for food from the government. They locked us at home, we have no food and they are not offering any solutions. We even have a feeling that perhaps there is no coronavirus in Uganda. You know these thieves in government who are just making money. They are using the Covid-19 excuse to block boda bodas, block elections. But for us, we're planning our peaceful protests. We're quiet for now but planning, and very soon you will see what we're planning," said Kazibwe.

A female People Power coordinator who preferred anonymity said people misunderstood the campaign because it is far from the conventional street protests. She said the idea is to have people demonstrate from wherever they are and not congregate on the streets which might bring confrontations with police. She said People Power cares about their supporters and doesn't want them teargassed, killed or arrested while protesting.

"We got what we wanted. In some areas, we achieved that is why you see them [protestors] gathered because they thought it is going to be here [Kamwokya]. No. This concerns every angry Ugandan, protest from wherever you're. We're not protesting like those days of running around on the streets and engaging the police. This protest is very well coordinated, we're moving in steps. We started with 1 pm protest but we might announce night protests when everything is quiet and everyone is home then people can start drumming. We shall soon announce our next step," she said.

Besigye on Monday said the 1 pm drumming was one of the many activities set to be conducted by his People's Government and People Power alliance so as to bring the desired change in leadership in the country.