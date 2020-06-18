Tanzania: House Safeguards Against COVID-19

WHEN the Ministry of Health announced the first case of coronavirus in the country on March 16, the just dissolved National Assembly was just about to start its budget session 2020 that started on March 31, 2020.

Due to the panic and fear that had arisen amongst the people and pressure from health experts, including the Global Health Organisation WHO) for people to observe social distances by avoiding gatherings, the majority did not expect for the parliament sessions to proceed amid the outbreak of the virus that had sparked fear all over the world.

But National Assembly speaker Job Ndugai insisted that sessions should be conducted as planned but announced interventions to check the spread of the pandemic.

The measures included shelving the number of MPs entering the budget session to a maximum of 150.

Others included reducing the time of sessions from nine to four hours daily and banning direct question and answer sessions. The new measures also affected the media and other bunge officials.

The national assembly office also took alternative considerations through a telecast in different parts of the parliament grounds to allow MPs and reporters to monitor the proceedings.

"This is the common procedure in a number of Commonwealth parliaments. It will be the first time but is very crucial especially as we are all facing the health threat challenge," said Mr Ndugai when announcing the move.

At least 393 parliamentarians were expected to directly take a seat in the lawmaking organ.

On maximum full house capacity, the House also hosts some visitors and parliamentary officials, making up a total of 700 people.

Mr Ndugai also announced suspension of visitations including officials from ministries and developed a computerised system that helped integrate ministry officials- to-ministers and parliamentarians.

He shelved MPs' questions to the government and direct questions to the Prime Minister.

The government responded to questions by sending answers to MPs through a special system available in every MP's tablet.