Uganda: Couple Stranded After Giving Birth to Siamese Twins

17 June 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Paul Ssekandi

Lyantonde — A couple that gave birth to conjoined twin girls at Lyantonde General Hospital is asking for financial assistance to have their babies separated at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

Mr Benon Baryamujura of Kiteredde Village, Lyantonde District said on Monday that he has failed to raise money to care for his wife; Ms Aisha Turyakira and the twins.

Ms Turyakira is admitted to Kawempe Hospital while the babies are being attended to at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

"I have done my best to see my wife deliver from a hospital and I have spent all the money I had saved," he said. "I really don't know how we are going to survive."

Mr Baryamujura, is a boda-boda motorcyclist in Lyantonde Town.

Dr Bashir Luzige, who carried out a caesarean operation on the mother said that the conjoined twins, who are in a stable condition; share the chest, the umbilical cord and the stomach.

"Ms Turyakira said that she did not know that she was carrying Siamese twins since she was not scanned during her antenatal visits.

Ms Turyakira has had four previous normal deliveries, according to her husband.

It's believed by medical experts that when the embryo delays to split during the initial stages of pregnancy, separation stops before the process is complete, the resulting twins are conjoined.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.