Uganda: Magufuli Orders Tanzanian Schools to Reopen On June 29

17 June 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Theeast African

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has ordered schools to reopen on June 29.

Schools in the country had been closed in March over the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic which has infected more than 5.1 million people worldwide and killed over 333,000.

The president made the announcement while addressing Parliament in Dodoma on Monday, saying, "Because of the reduced cases of coronavirus in the country, I would like to take this opportunity to announce the reopening of all remaining schools, and all social activities that were restricted like wedding celebrations should also resume."

"Life must go back to normal," he added.

On June 1, university, college and Form Six students resumed their studies.

The president, however, urged residents to observe hygiene and preventive measures as instructed by health authorities.

Tanzania also recently reopened airports for international passenger flights, becoming the first East African nation to resume tourism activities, reopen the entire economy and allow social gatherings.

The president's speech on Monday marked the end of the 11th Parliament which is set to be dissolved after completing its term, ahead of the General Election in October.

