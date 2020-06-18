Rwanda: Muhadjiri Shrugs Off Rayon Transfer Claims

Muhadjiri Hakizimana has said that he is not paying attention to reports linking him with a move to Rayon Sports after parting company with UAE side Emirates FC last month.

The star forward is currently without a club, and, he insists, he has not held talks or reached an agreement with any club.

This follows reports that the 25-year old could join nine-time champions Rayon on a one-year deal for a fee in the region of Rwf15 million.

"This information is false. I have not agreed anything with Rayon or any other club," Muhadjiri told Times Sport in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

However, he confirmed that he had received offers from different teams, but talks had not been initiated because he is under mandatory seven-day quarantine after arriving in the country from the United Arab Emirates over the weekend.

Besides Rayon, local rivals Police, AS Kigali and his former club APR are also thought to be closely monitoring the player as they all look to beef up their squads for next season.

Since his breakthrough during the 2015-16 season when he played for Mukura Victory Sport, Hakizimana has consistently been one of the best Rwanda players, and arguably the best at his position.

He was named the Player of the Year of the 2017-18 season after inspiring APR to their record-extending 17th league title.

