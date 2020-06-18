Namibia: AR Applies to Register With ECN

The Affirmative Repositioning movement (AR) applied to be registered as an organisation with the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) to be able to participate in upcoming local authority elections in Windhoek.

The interim deputy chairperson for Windhoek's AR branch, Nathanael Kalola, confirmed that the application was delivered to the ECN on 12 June along with the movement's constitution, which has not been made public yet.

"This has been part of the plan for three years now. The first step was when we announced this thing last year, when we said the AR would participate in the local authority elections in Windhoek to take over the mayoral position," said Kalola.

Last September, the AR launched the movement's draft manifesto, dubbed the Windhoek Radical Transformation (WRT), in which they detailed their plans for the city. The movement plans to reduce rates and taxes by 12%, construct housing and hostels for students, implement cycling lanes and distribute thousands of bicycles.

Kalola said he has no affiliation to any political party.

He refused to divulge the names of the rest of the leadership.

According to Section 148 of the Electoral Act 5 of 2014, associations and organisations can register to put forward candidates for local elections if at least 250 members are registered voters for that local authority and support their participation in the election.