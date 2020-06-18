Tunisia: FM Holds Talks With UNHCR Representative in Tunis

Tunis/Tunisia — Ways to strengthen the joint action between Tunisia and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), especially at this stage marked by the COVID-19 crisis, were the focus of a meeting Wednesday between Foreign Minister Nourredine Erray and UNHCR Representative in Tunis Hanene Hemdane.

Quoted in a statement, the Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Tunisia's commitment to develop cooperation with the various structures of the United Nations, commending the support given by this global organisation to Tunisia.

For her part, the UNHCR Representative in Tunis welcomed the "excellent" level of relations between the two sides since 2011.

In this context, she commended Tunisia's full adherence to the universal system for the protection of human rights, stressing the willingness of the United Nations to continue to foster cooperation with Tunisia in various fields.