Zimbabwe: Ginimbi Fails to Account for Lavish Lifestyle

18 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

The trial of businessman Genius Kadungure, popularly known as Ginimbi, for allegedly failing to declare income returns to the Commissioner of Taxes kicked off yesterday, with the court hearing that he failed to account for his lavish lifestyle between 2010 and 2012 when the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) undertook a lifestyle audit on him.

His company, Piko Trading, also failed to declare income returns to Zimra from gas sales during the same period.

Piko Trading is facing accusations of smuggling 5 289kg of gas into the country.

Kadungure and his company, the court heard, were also not forthcoming with information regarding income and expenditure patterns when Zimra officials asked him to declare such for tax calculation purposes.

State witness Mr Adrian Maudzeni told the court that although Kadungure paid $30 000 in January this year and $5 000 yesterday into the Zimra account towards repaying the amount he allegedly prejudiced Zimra, he was still liable to answer to charges of failing to make the declaration.

"We conducted a lifestyle audit and source of income for the client from 2010 to 2013," he said. "The client was requested to give proof of source of income and client failed to give proof of source of income between 2010 and 2012.

"The client later provided proof for 2013 to 2015, so he was left with a liability to declare for that period. Zimra was prejudiced $119 815,93 which was undeclared. The total prejudice was $30 864,19 including interest and penalties. To date, $30 000 was recovered on January 15, 2020." Mr Maudzeni said the amount was due when they conducted the audit.

He said there was still an outstanding amount inclusive of penalties and interest.

"Although he is saying he made a payment of $5 000 today (yesterday)," Mr Maudzeni said. "The charge is not on the amount or dispute on the figure with Zimra, but the charge is on non-submission of returns. The claims have not been submitted."

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority acting chief executive Mr Eddington Tapera Mazambani told the court that records showed that the gas in question was imported by Piko Trading, which was trading as Pioneer Gas.

Another witness, Paul Chimungosho, was ordered to verify documents with transactions that Kadungure and his company claim were extracted from Zimra.

Kadungure and his company denied the charges when they appeared before magistrate Mr Crispen Mberewere. They told the court that he complied with the law and paid all duties.

"The accused will state that it has always complied with the law and paid all duties that were requested by Zimra," he said in his defence.

Piko Trading has since admitted and been convicted on two other counts of failing to declare tax returns to the Commissioner of Taxes.

Mr Andrew Kumire and Mr Loveit Masuku prosecuted.

The trial continues tomorrow.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.