Liberia: LFA to Construct U.S.$85k Mini Grassroots Pitch

"Grassroots football forms a key part of our football development program." - Mustapha Raji, President LFA

Liberia is set to benefit from a mini artificial pitch (25×45) for grassroots football and futsal after the congress, the highest decision-making body, approved the construction of the infrastructure during the 24th Ordinary Congress of the Liberia Football Association (LFA).

The proposal for the project was approved by the Executive Committee of the LFA during one of its regular meetings on May 11, 2020, and eventually forwarded to stakeholders for consideration.

The project is part of the FA's effort, and highlights its commitment to developing grassroots football as one of the key components of football development programs.

Valued at approximately US$85,000, the mini-pitch, when constructed, will support grassroots football clubs and players in their participation in grassroots tournaments. The mini-pitch will also be used for futsal competition, which is expected to be introduced by the FA.

The facility, according to LFA President Mustapha Raji, will also be available for rental in order to increase the FA's revenue generation.

According to reports, the FA is currently working with communities in the Sinkor belt to identify a site for the construction of the facility.

The construction of the mini artificial pitch was one of several projects captured in the US$7.5 million budget approved by the congress during its 24th ordinary session held on June 12, 2020, at the SKD Sports Complex in Paynesville.

In his speech delivered to congress, president Raji said: "The 2020 budget addresses key areas of football development aligned with our platform and strategic goals with the vision to develop Liberian football at all levels in order to sustain an international presence."

"As we work to achieve this goal, there are key infrastructural elements that the executive committee approved in our efforts to forge ahead," added Raji.

Other projects approved by the executive committee and currently under discussion between contractors and FIFA are:

Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) lights

ATS scoreboard

The construction of a mini-stadium at the George Weah technical center to be applied from the LFA project funds.

As indicated in the 2020 budget, additional projects captured to be implemented from the LFA operational cost include:

Fencing of the Tusa pitch, mini-stadium with dressing rooms, medical, match commissioner and referees rooms valued at US$179,052

The fencing of the SKD pitch valued at approximately US$82,000

The fencing of the technical center, mini-stadium with dressing rooms, medical, match commissioner and referees rooms valued at US$250,000

Purchase of an ambulance and operational vehicle for the technical center at approximately US$94,000

Roofing of the ATS at US$55,000.

Technical center equipment and furnishing valued at US$144,200.

Some of the projects, including the fencing of the Tusa field and the Technical Center, are already in progress, while others are expected to commence at a later date.