Khartoum — The Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Professor Yasser Abbas, will hold a press conference to review the present the latest developments of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam talks at 8:00 pm today, at Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Forum.

Due to the known health procedures, (SUNA) will only receive TV channel crews, while the conference will be broadcast on Sudanese TV stations and SUNA channel on YouTube.