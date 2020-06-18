Sudan: We Hope Partners Conference Will Support Economic Development Plan - Hamdouck

17 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk affirmed that the Sudan Partners Conference comes in light of number of challenges facing the country, expressing hope that the conference will treat these issues and challenges, and support the general framework of the economic development plan to achieve the revolution's motto represented in the (Freedom of Peace and Justice).

During his meeting today, at the Council of Ministers with representatives of a number of civil society organizations, Prime Minister Hamdouk discussed the arrangements for the convening of the Sudan's Partners Conference to be held on 25 th of current June in the German capital of Berlin.

The meeting discussed arrangements made for the Sudan International Partners Conference to be held on June 25 in the German capital Berlin.

The representative of the civil society, Moheid Siddig, noted in a press statement that the Sudan Partners Conference is a gate for opening new horizons to attract number of investments and development projects for the country, indicating that the Prime Minister has lauded the role that the civil society organizations have been playing, giving directives to the representatives of the organizations to focus on production to actively participate in the country's economic process, and to provide additional job opportunities, and support poor families with productive projects.

