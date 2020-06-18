Sudan: Partners Conference Establishes New Relationship With International Community - Hamdouk

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk affirmed that the Sudan Partners' Conference to be held at the end of this month in the German capital Berlin establishes a new relationship with the international community, and paves the way for creating real partnerships based on parity, and meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

This came during his meeting today with the Sudanese Businessmen Union's delegation headed by Eng. Hashem Salah Mattar, chairman of the union, in the presence of the Minister of Cabinet Affairs Ambassador Omar Bashir Manis and Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi.

Eng. Hashem Mattar noted that the Prime Minister has briefed the delegation on the goals of the conference, which is to support the transitional government and promote the goals of the Sudanese economy to meet the outstanding challenges, indicating the meeting also discussed the benefits of the success of the conference on the country.

The delegation of Sudanese Businessmen Union has welcomed the idea of holding the conference, stressing its support to the transitional government and its program to be presented to the Sudan International Partners Conference.