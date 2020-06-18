Sudan and Belarus Agree to Develop Economic and Trade Cooperation

Khartoum — Sudan and Belarus have agreed to expand their joint cooperation fields by laying foundations for implementing the agreements signed between them in energy and mining projects and related industries according to specific times.

this came in the talks via video conference between engineer Adel Ali Ibrahim the Minister of Energy and Mining and Chairman of the Sudanese Belarusian Ministerial Committee for the Development of Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation with Belarusian, and his counterpart, Mr. Andrei Khodk, the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection, Chairman of the Committee of Belarusian, in the presence of the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Energy and Mining.

The two sides have agreed on a plan for the implementation of all the agreements signed between the two countries, and means for enhancing economic cooperation. The agreements have included the major areas of manufacturing and installation of equipment, the building of silos, the establishment of and agricultural projects and dairy production, production of seeds, vegetables by using the latest Belarusian technologies, mining, electricity and renewable energy projects in partnership with Sudanese companies, meanwhile, the head of the Sudanese side renewed readiness to implement joint projects and to promote the strong ties that bind Sudan and Belarus.

Mr. Andrei Khodk on his part, asserted his country's desire to develop economic cooperation with Sudan, especially that the Sudan enjoys resources and geographical location that could make it Africa's market, adding that can practically emphasized by the implementation of all projects that find high level interest between the two countries, indicating that the discussions were fruitful and cooperation between the two countries developed to achieve the two countries' common interests.