Sudan: Campaigns of Stranded to Launch On 21st of June Via Khartoum Airport

17 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Security and Defense Council, decided to start campaigns for the transportation of the stranded on Sunday, June 21 through Khartoum Airport.

The decision made upon the recommendation of the Supreme Committee for Health Emergencies for the transportation of about the 1500 people stranded in successive travels from several countries, including three trips from Cairo on the same day, while the trips will continues according to the civil aviation schedule.

The Security and Defense Council in statement today, gave directives for the Ministry of Health to receive the returnees, review health certificates at the airport, and to allow the enter of the stranded with certificates of negative examination after taking their data, while the rest enter the quarantine centers until samples are taken and examined.

The council noted that the stranded arriving by land will be transported through the approved crossings through a schedule of priorities to be prepared by the Sudanese embassy in Cairo with representatives of the stranded committee and the community representatives to identify the persons with special cases and the most affected, and then the rest.

The statement indicated that the stranded arriving from Egypt will undergo a medical examination inside the quarantine centers, and to allow those who are not infected to leave the center if the result appears, the infected persons will be referred to treatment centers, meanwhile, the Security and Defense Council instructed the Ministry of Finance to allocate a running budget for all parties involved in the reception and accommodation operations.

