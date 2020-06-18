Sudan: Files of Differences On GERD Referred to Prime Ministers of Three Countries

Khartoum — The Sudanese delegation to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam talks requested the referral of the files of differences to the prime ministers of the three countries to reach a political consensus on them, in order to provide the political will for resuming negotiations as soon as possible after consultation between the irrigation ministers of the three countries.

A press statement issued today, Wednesday, noted that the trilateral negotiations between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan, headed by the irrigation ministers of the three countries, continued today, and was preceded by the meetings of the technical and legal committee in an attempt to reach satisfactory and fair solutions on contentious issues.

the press statement issued by the Ministry of Information indicated that despite the significant progress achieved in the technical aspects related to the filling and operation of the Renaissance Dam, but the differences in the legal aspects revealed real a conceptual differences between the three parties on a number of issues, on top of which is the extent of the obligation of the agreement, the mechanism for resolving the disputes, and not to link the agreement to any other agreements considering that the current agreement is supposed to concern to filling and operation of the dam and not the water sharing between the three countries.

The statement noted that in light of these developments, the Sudanese delegation requested that the contentious files be referred to the prime ministers of the three countries to reach a political consensus on them, for providing the political will to resume the negotiations as soon as possible after the consultation between the irrigation ministers of the three countries.