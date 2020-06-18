Sudan: Irrigation Minister - Our Stance On GERD Based On Right to Equitable Use of Water

Khartoum — The Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Professor Yasser Abbas, affirmed that Sudan's stance since the beginning of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam negotiations is based on a basic principle in international law, which is the right of the riparian states to obtain fair and reasonable use of water without causing harm to others.

He explained in the press conference held this evening in SUNA's Forum that the Sudan has been participating as an original party in the tripartite negotiations, despite the many initiatives it has presented as consensual solutions to some of the outstanding points on the GERD, indicating that Sudan supports Ethiopia in the construction of the dam as it has the right to development and electricity generation, believing that this should be done according to the rules of international law, for which the Sudan's participation has been positive throughout these years in finding possible solutions to contentious issues of the GERD.

He added that the 7th meeting of the tripartite negotiations was held today in the presence of the observers, during which the atmosphere was positive and fraternal between the three countries, and was marked by optimism, despite the complexity of some points.

Prof. Yasser noted that most of the technical issues of the first filling of the dam's lake in normal conditions in the dry years, and in the continuous operation after filling of the dam were agreed upon by 90 to 95%.

He pointed to some technical points that remain unresolved which they are not complicated and difficult and can be agreed upon, especially the daily changes of flow and the continuous operation of the dam, adding that there is a difference of views on the legal aspects related to the extent of obligation of the agreement after its signing, and is the agreement specified for the filling and operation of the GERD or concerning the water sharing between the three countries, as well as a difference in views on the mechanism for resolving disputes between the three countries, in addition to the differences on the mechanism for the settlement of the disputes between the three countries.