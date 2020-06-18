South African Pilot Injured in Aircraft Crash in Mozambique

18 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

A pilot with a South African private military company fighting jihadist insurgents in northern Mozambique was seriously injured when his microlight aircraft crashed in the area on Monday.

The pilot was evacuated by air ambulance to South Africa and is in hospital in stable condition, according to security sources, including those close to Dyck Advisory Group (DAG) the pilot's employer.

The sources said the Bat Hawk crashed while returning from a routine patrol in the Cabo Delgado area of Mozambique.

"When communications with the aircraft were lost, an immediate recovery mission was launched to the position of the tracker beacon installed on the aircraft.

"The wreck was easily located in very dense forest because of the beacon. "Recovery of the single occupant, the pilot, was effected. The very badly injured man was recovered with considerable skill.

"The reason for the crash is not known, but it was not any form of enemy action."

This was the second DAG aircraft downed amid the fight against the insurgents. In April one of its Gazelle helicopter gunships crash-landed and was destroyed after being hit by enemy gunfire. The crew was not harmed.

Security sources say that on 16 June, the insurgents attacked the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

