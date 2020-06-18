Zimbabwe: NACZ, Artistes Rally Behind Shasha's BET Nomination

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) and several artistes are rallying behind Amapiano queen "ShaSha" who was recently nominated for the Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act at the Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards in United States.

ShaSha, whose real name is Charmaine Shamiso Mapimbiro, was nominated together with some of the finest new voices on the globe who include Rema (Nigeria) Celeste (UK), Young T & Bugsey (UK), Hatik (France) and Stacy (France). She is based in South Africa.

The awards ceremony will be held on June29, via streamline.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, NACZ director Nicholas Moyo said Zimbabweans should rally behind and celebrate ShaSha's nomination as this is a first to us.

"We should celebrate our own first before others start recognising and appreciating her. We have endorsed her and we are proud of her and for what she has done, putting the our flag on top. We should vote for her in our numbers. To us it is already a win, whether she takes the gong or not, that nomination itself is strong sign of great works. I have already met up with her management and also heard that they had a meeting with Minister Kirsty Coventry. ShaSha is role model to most young girls and we are proud of that," he said.

Meanwhile, local artists, celebrities and sports persons among others united to support and vote for ShaSha.

Zimdancehall musician Seh Calaz took it to social media to congratulate ShaSha.

"Nothing invisible is recognisable. Recognition is an acknowledgement of visibility. Congratulations ShaSha for your nomination. It speaks volumes to the work you have done and it is good for Zimbabwe. We need such good news in these dark and perilous times. You have won already! Isu Mabhanditi tinewe mavhoti edu takanda kare nhaika," he posted.

Soccer star Khama Billiat only wrote, "Congrats" on his Twitter account.

Musician Jah Prayzah said, "A nomination is a win itself and this being the first BET nomination for Zimbabwe we thank you for doing great for the entire industry. Keep pushing,".

Arts critic Plot Mhako who is based in Germany said ShaSha's nomination had put the country on the map and we should all rally behind her.

"Shasha's BET nomination is not only her achievement but for the entire Zimbabwean music industry. It is already a win. It will go a long way in inspiring generations as it ignites hope, self-belief and the feeling that it is possible and we can do it. She needs our support," he said.

ShaSha's manager Fungai "Kush" Zvirawa said it was a surprise to them and thanked Zimbabweans and South Africans for their support.

"We are excited and it is unfortunate the awards ceremony will be held online, therefore we can't travel. It is already a win to us. ShaSha is signed under Sony Records in South Africa and they have been helping in pushing her music career. Her EP has done so well. We are happy with the support we got from every corner. We met with the NACZ director and also visited Minister Kirsty Coventry's offices and they congratulated us," she said.

She said the voting platforms have been opened on social media BET website which is closing the platforms tomorrow.

Kush later set the record straight on ShaSha's career and birth-right after some people on social media were debating about her background.

"ShaSha is Zimbabwean, hailing from Dangamvura in Mutare. She grew up in South Africa where she did her education and ventured into music. We are all Africans and together as one we can scoop the award. Our strong contender is Rema from Nigeria because of their population," she said.

Kush said ShaSha's is waiting for lockdown to end as she wishes to do a collaboration with Tammy Moyo whom she has been talking for the past days.