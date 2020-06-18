South Africa: Edcon Files to Fire More Than 22,000 People - More Than Half Its Workforce - As Other Retailers Struggle

analysis

While Edcon issues section 189s to 22,000 workers, mid-sized retailers warn of bigger job-losses if their needs are not heard.

While discussions and due diligences grind on over the sale of Edcon's crown jewels -- Edgars and Jet, management and the business rescue practitioners (BRPs) had no choice but to proceed with the business rescue plan as conceived by joint BRPs Lance Schapiro and Piers Marsden and approved by Edcon creditors in early June.

This meant that last week the company issued section 189 notices to 22,000 full-time and temporary employees across the group. This is more than half of the group's 39,000 full-time and temporary employees and deals a massive blow to SA Inc's efforts to protect jobs.

The BRP's have been at pains to stress that while this process is unfolding, the sales process is not yet complete and thus the number of redundancies and dismissals is not yet clear.

Consultations with staff, mediated by the CCMA, will take place over the next two months, ending in mid-August.

Retrenchments are piling up across sectors in South Africa as the recession coupled with the Covid-19 lockdown sees the economy contract faster than a pricked balloon.

