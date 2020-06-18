South Africa: Drug Dealers Nabbed in Vryheid

18 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit are continuing with their mandate to root out the illegal drug trade in the province. This was followed by an operation that was conducted yesterday morning, 17 June 2020 in the Vryheid area.

The team received information about a man dealing in drugs at a house on South Street. They proceeded to the said house where a 50-year-old man was found in possession of a large amount of Methcathinone. The estimated street value of the drugs is R150 000-00. He was then placed under arrest.

The team also proceeded to another house on Xhakaza Street in Bhekuzulu where a search was conducted. Upon searching the house, 24 large plastic wrappings of Methcathinone (CAT) were recovered. Cash of R550-00, suspected to be the proceeds of drugs dealing, was also seized from the suspect. The street value of the recovered drugs is estimated at R30,000-00. A 31-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for dealing in drugs. Both suspects will be appearing before the Vryheid Magistrate's Court today on charges of dealing in drugs.

In another operation held on 16 June 2020, Magudu police officers conducted a roadblock on the R66 near the Vryheid off-ramp. They stopped a bakkie and upon checking inspecting the vehicle, it was established that the license disc expired last year. Police also seized three bags of dagga and cigarettes that were found inside of the vehicle. A 27-year-old suspect was placed under arrest and he paid a fine of R500-00.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.