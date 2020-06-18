South Africa: Drug Dealers Nabbed in Vryheid

press release

Police officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit are continuing with their mandate to root out the illegal drug trade in the province. This was followed by an operation that was conducted yesterday morning, 17 June 2020 in the Vryheid area.

The team received information about a man dealing in drugs at a house on South Street. They proceeded to the said house where a 50-year-old man was found in possession of a large amount of Methcathinone. The estimated street value of the drugs is R150 000-00. He was then placed under arrest.

The team also proceeded to another house on Xhakaza Street in Bhekuzulu where a search was conducted. Upon searching the house, 24 large plastic wrappings of Methcathinone (CAT) were recovered. Cash of R550-00, suspected to be the proceeds of drugs dealing, was also seized from the suspect. The street value of the recovered drugs is estimated at R30,000-00. A 31-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for dealing in drugs. Both suspects will be appearing before the Vryheid Magistrate's Court today on charges of dealing in drugs.

In another operation held on 16 June 2020, Magudu police officers conducted a roadblock on the R66 near the Vryheid off-ramp. They stopped a bakkie and upon checking inspecting the vehicle, it was established that the license disc expired last year. Police also seized three bags of dagga and cigarettes that were found inside of the vehicle. A 27-year-old suspect was placed under arrest and he paid a fine of R500-00.