South Africa: Having a Lot of Money Is No Measure of Greatness

opinion

It appears that Elon Musk -- an entrepreneur to be sure -- is a veritable saint among sectors of society, which conveniently ignore whatever wrongdoings or fraudulent things he has been accused of or associated with by respectable news sources. Elon Musk, let's not forget, is no Nicola Tesla.

It has been a rough few weeks. Having made a conscious decision to try to write about something, anything other than the dreaded pandemic, I made the mistake of assuming that we are a society that has matured, and understands, above all, that there can be no limitations on what can be said or written -- within legal and ethical limits, of course.

So, a week after receiving ugly and quite hateful mail from supporters of the Democratic Alliance because of a piece I wrote about privilege (a few DA Members of Parliament joined in the insults), I decided to write about super-wealthy people, especially billionaires, and why we revere them so much.

I asked, as a general proposition, why we should respect billionaires (and multi-millionaires for that matter) simply because they are super wealthy? I went from the general to the specific, as an example. For reasons of timing...