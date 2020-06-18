South Africa: Three Police Officers Appear in Court for Alleged Corruption and Theft

18 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Detectives from the Anti-Corruption Unit arrested three police officers for alleged corruption and theft. The suspects aged between 32 and 43 appeared briefly at the Durban Magistrate's Court yesterday, 17 June 2020. They were each granted bail of R1000-00 and the court remanded the matter to 26 August 2020. The two Sergeants and a Constable are from the Sydenham police station.

Their arrest follows a case of corruption and theft, opened at the Sydenham police station. The complainant alleges that on 23 May 2020 the suspects arrived at her residence at Clare Road and accused her of selling alcohol. The suspects seized liquor valued at R24, 000-00. They also demanded and received R20, 000-00 from the complainant for her release.

When the complainant went to the Sydenham police station, she found that the suspects only handed in a few bottles of alcohol as abandoned and that they had not opened a case against her. Police immediately opened a criminal docket against the police officers and reported the matter to the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit.

We commend the complainant in this matter for coming forward and bringing such corrupt practices to our attention so that we can deal with these errant individuals. We appeal to anyone who may have any information on crime to contact the SAPS on our Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Information can also be communicated via the My SAPS App, which can be easily downloaded via Play Store on any iPhone or Android handset.

All information will be treated with strictest confidence and informants may remain anonymous.

Read the original article on SAPS.

