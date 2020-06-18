South Africa: VBS Bank Heist Arrests - Who's Next?

18 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

The arrest of eight people accused of looting the VBS bank has great political implications for two of SA's main political parties. It is entirely possible that Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu - and the EFF - will be more affected than the ANC.

While much of the focus over the last few months has been on the intricate links between money that flowed through VBS Mutual Bank and into credit cards used by EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, this is in essence a story about corruption, money, and the ANC.

As with all financial crimes involving bank records (and, these days, WhatsApp conversations), there is a large amount of intricate detail about what happened and why. But the political chain of events explains what was happening in South Africa at the time Jacob Zuma's reign as president was coming to an end.

In brief - at the risk of over-simplifying the complex chronological chain of events - the ANC-controlled councils in Limpopo, and one in Gauteng, suddenly started depositing their money in VBS around the same time the little-known bank approved then-president Zuma's application in 2016 for a R7.3-million loan to #paybackthemoney he owed...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.