South Africa: VBS Bank Heist Arrests - Who's Next?

analysis

The arrest of eight people accused of looting the VBS bank has great political implications for two of SA's main political parties. It is entirely possible that Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu - and the EFF - will be more affected than the ANC.

While much of the focus over the last few months has been on the intricate links between money that flowed through VBS Mutual Bank and into credit cards used by EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, this is in essence a story about corruption, money, and the ANC.

As with all financial crimes involving bank records (and, these days, WhatsApp conversations), there is a large amount of intricate detail about what happened and why. But the political chain of events explains what was happening in South Africa at the time Jacob Zuma's reign as president was coming to an end.

In brief - at the risk of over-simplifying the complex chronological chain of events - the ANC-controlled councils in Limpopo, and one in Gauteng, suddenly started depositing their money in VBS around the same time the little-known bank approved then-president Zuma's application in 2016 for a R7.3-million loan to #paybackthemoney he owed...