South Africa: Govt Must Make Good On Its Promises, Say Community Leaders

analysis

Education about social distancing and the provision of food are key things community leaders want. But mostly, they want the government to be accountable for its promises about food relief and financial support during the lockdown.

"I would like government or people to come to our communities - because you don't see people wearing masks," said Amina Abrahams from Manenberg in Cape Town.

Abrahams spoke at a webinar titled "Our Voices Matter - Impact of Covid-19" on Wednesday 17 June. It was hosted by the Socio-Economic Rights Project at the Dullah Omar Institute of the University of the Western Cape.

The webinar allowed community leaders from informal settlements and communities to share their experiences of the lockdown. Abrahams was part of a panel of community leaders from Cape Town who relayed their experiences under 83 days of lockdown.

The afternoon's overarching theme was clear: the government, whether at local or national level, needs to provide humanitarian relief and there needs to be proper education on wearing masks and practising social distancing.

Abrahams said in her community of Manenberg she had helped more than 600 people to apply for food parcels, mainly because some community members did not have smartphones or...