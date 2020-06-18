Somalia: Police Guns Down Shopkeeper in Dispute Over Torn Money in Mogadishu

17 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A 70-year shop keeper was on Tuesday evening shot dead by a police officer in Hamar Jajab, Mogadishu.

The elderly man identified as Omar Hassan Moalim owned a stall near a road in Hamar Jajab and was shot dead after he denied to accept shillings 2000 tattered note ($0.08) from the officer.

"The officer went to grab a gun after his tattered note was not accepted he first fired in the air and then shot Omar in the head killing him instantly," said Mohamed a close friend.

The deceased is set to be buried in Eljale lower Shabelle on Wednesday.

According to police, they have managed to arrest the suspect and will be arraigned in court.

