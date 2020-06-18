Djibouti: Kenya and Djibouti Faces Off for UN Security Council Seat

17 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

United Nations members are scheduled to vote today for new non-permanent members of the Security Council in a race that could test future relations of Kenya and Djibouti.

The vote will be conducted virtually although it will still be a secret ballot, due to measures meant to contain spread of coronavirus.

Kenya, Djibouti, India, Mexico, Canada, Ireland and Norway have all fronted their candidature, but the actual race is between Kenya and Djibouti, two African countries bidding to replace South Africa on the UN's most powerful organ.

Traditionally, each region of the world is allocated seats to the Council, but the voting is a formality as the regions often agree on a candidate.

For Kenya and Djibouti, the voting will be the climax of a bare knuckle campaigns that has forced African countries to take sides and at the African Union Summit last February, Kenya complained of Djibouti's "dishonourable" campaign.

Diplomatic overtures, as well as an attempt for mediation by then AU chairperson Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, seemed to have failed to have one drop from the race. Nairobi won the African Union endorsement last August, but Djibouti stuck in the race, arguing the AU decision was "illegal."

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.