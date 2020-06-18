Cameroon: Douala - Free Distribution of Water

17 June 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The activity is carried out by UCB Company as contribution to the fight against Covid19

As part of her social corporate responsibility, the UCB Company has been distributing free mineral water to the inhabitants of Douala. According to the commercial director, Jacques-Derce Mouen, the company puts at the disposal of the population, four water tankers with a capacity of 26.000 litres each which provide some 104.000 litres of water to the city dwellers every day. This he said is in addition to some 20.000 bottles of mineral water distributed to the population. The operation is taking place in several quarters simultaneously including Mabanda, Bonaberi, Ngangue, Bepanda, New Bell and other underprivileged neighbourhoods in Douala.

The company has also been distributing respirators, protection equipment for medical staff, oxygen contractors, test kits as well as nose mask to hospital centres retained for the treatment of coronavirus as well as other health units in need. They have so far distributed 10.000 nose masks, 20.000 covid19 test kits and fifteen respirators to the tune of 38 million each. He said the operation is taking place nationwide as the company has entered into a partnership with the Ayah Paul Foundation and the Samuel Eto'o Foundation which have helped distribute protection material to the people of the North West and South West as well as the Littoral Regions. They have also provided support to the Douala city council by providing nose masks and the sum of two million. They have also placed kits for hands- washing in front of bars and other drinking spots around the economic capital.

Jacques-Derce Mouen said the operation will continue as long as the corona virus pandemic prevails, saying the only region which has not benefitted yet is the Far North but said they will be assisting them in the days ahead .

