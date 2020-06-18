South Africa: Implats Decides Not to Take Option in Waterberg Project As Miners Conserve Cash

17 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

Impala Platinum has decided not to exercise its option to raise its stake in a promising palladium project in the Waterberg. Palladium was all the rage a few months ago, but the Covid-19 pandemic has dramatically altered the global economic landscape and mining companies are focused on cash preservation rather than expansion.

On 16 October 2017, Impala Platinum (Implats) announced a 15% strategic investment in the Waterberg Development project. Implats had the right to take a majority stake in the project, based on the outcome of a feasibility study.

The ore body in question is particularly rich in palladium. At the time, the price of palladium was close to $1,000 an ounce, which was hardly shooting the lights out. But it was about to surge, propelled by moves toward petrol from diesel engines in key markets such as Europe.

Palladium is the platinum group metal (PGM) of choice in petrol catalytic converters, which reduce emissions from vehicle engines. By late 2019, palladium was over $2,700 an ounce, almost triple its price since Implats announced its participation in the project.

So it was looking like a done deal, with Implats, which was generating nice cash flows, seen likely to take its...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.