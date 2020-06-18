South Africa: Implats Decides Not to Take Option in Waterberg Project As Miners Conserve Cash

analysis

Impala Platinum has decided not to exercise its option to raise its stake in a promising palladium project in the Waterberg. Palladium was all the rage a few months ago, but the Covid-19 pandemic has dramatically altered the global economic landscape and mining companies are focused on cash preservation rather than expansion.

On 16 October 2017, Impala Platinum (Implats) announced a 15% strategic investment in the Waterberg Development project. Implats had the right to take a majority stake in the project, based on the outcome of a feasibility study.

The ore body in question is particularly rich in palladium. At the time, the price of palladium was close to $1,000 an ounce, which was hardly shooting the lights out. But it was about to surge, propelled by moves toward petrol from diesel engines in key markets such as Europe.

Palladium is the platinum group metal (PGM) of choice in petrol catalytic converters, which reduce emissions from vehicle engines. By late 2019, palladium was over $2,700 an ounce, almost triple its price since Implats announced its participation in the project.

So it was looking like a done deal, with Implats, which was generating nice cash flows, seen likely to take its...