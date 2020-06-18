South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested and Two Unlicensed Firearms Recovered Following a House Robbery in Krugersdorp

press release

Police acted swiftly following a report of a house robbery today, 17 June 2020, at about 11:30, during which a 53-year-old man and his family were accosted by four suspects inside their home. Shots were fired by the suspects.

During the robbery, one family member managed to hide and shot back at the suspects. The suspects managed to get away with a laptop and a few other items. Police was called and a search immediately ensued for the suspects. Two suspects were found hiding in an open veld next to the shopping mall. The suspects were arrested and two unlicensed firearms were recovered.

In another incident, an intelligence driven operation conducted by Silverton SAPS K9 Unit members led to the arrest of ten suspects in Pretoria, Lynnwood. The suspects were found loading boxes of hand sanitizers and boxes of Nina greenbar worth an estimated value of 10 million rand.

The arrested suspects will appear in the Krugersdorp and Pretoria Magistrate's Courts respectively on Friday, 19 June 2020.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the swift response by the Gauteng police and urged the community to continue to work with the police in the fight against crime by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by sending a tip-off on the MySAPS app. Callers can remain anonymous.