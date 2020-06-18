South Africa: We Need PPE Against Fake News, Fake Science, Racism, Sexism and Toxic Behaviour As We Rebuild Post-COVID

18 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Jon Foster-Pedley

We're all activists now and the cause is to build a better world by freeing intelligence, information, opportunity and talent. We need to change attitudes and nudge people into doing the right thing - and we need to do it in the middle of the worst public health crisis the world has witnessed in living memory.

As South Africa prepares for a possible spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, some of the most important conversations - over and above the availability of ventilators and hospital beds - are about personal protective equipment (PPE).

Whether you're a healthcare professional or an ordinary person in the street, PPE is a critical weapon in your arsenal. For doctors and nurses, it means having enough face masks, visors and gloves every day. For the rest of us, it means wearing a face mask (or a visor), thoroughly and regularly washing our hands and keeping a healthy physical distance from one another.

The pandemic won't pass after infections peak. Without a tried and tested vaccine for treatment, we will be living with the threat of infection for the foreseeable future. Our new normal will be a low-touch economy. No more hugging or handshaking. If...

