Zimbabwe: Online Platforms Aid in Funding for COVID-19

Zimbabweans living in the diaspora have set up an online platform, Zimthrive, which they are using to source resources and funds to aid people affected by Covid-19.

The initiative which is being coordinated by Dr Brighton Chireka, a Zimbabwean based in the United Kingdom has so far reaped positive results.

To date hundreds of people who are experiencing difficulties back in Zimbabwe as a result of Covid-19 have been assisted.

At the start of the initiative in 2018, a number of Zimbabweans in the diaspora got together.

Back then, they used the platform to discuss how they could positively contribute by way of investment, to the redevelopment of the country.

When the Covid-19 struck, they decided to channel their efforts in that direction and put on hold a grand meeting where they were to meet in Zimbabwe in December.

Mr Kudzai Midzi a financial consultant who is also part of the initiative said they came together as Zimbabweans with various skills in the fight against Covid-19.

"We have all just come in with our different skills to assist the nation in this fight against the coronavirus. I have come in because of my finance background. Baker Tilly then would be providing auditing on the funds," said Mr Midzi.

He stressed the need for transparency and accountability.

"As we were on the Facebook page seeking funds towards this fight, a lot of people were worried about accountability of the funds raised via this initiative.

"They were raising concerns of where the money they were going to donate would go. That is when we started a fundraiser on GoFundMe where we have raised some funds," he said.

He said as financial experts they will ensure that the public funds are used for their sole purpose, which is to assist Zimbabweans needing help during this period.

Mr Midzi said the initial plan was to also get involved in a number of initiatives, first being a call center.

"One of the biggest challenges is that many people did not know where to run to when they fell sick, they were not too sure of symptoms or who to call. We also have an online platform where people can get assistance.

"For emergencies people should immediately contact the hospital but there are some who may be at home with minor or no symptoms at all. That sort of help is what the doctors on the platform will be offering," he said.

He revealed that they also want to work with ambulance services in smaller towns, too, to see if the drivers and ambulance crews have protective clothing as they go into homes to collect or assess people suspected to have Covid-19.

Dr Chireka who is a patient engagement advocate and a health ambassador for Zimthrive said they noticed a gap in the communication of the dangers of Covid-19 and the lack of engagement of communities.

"This failure of communication could lead to loss of trust which could lead to loss of lives. We took it upon ourselves to be a one stop center of correct, timely and updated information on Covid-19 in Zimbabwe. We are working with the Ministry of Health Cluster on Risk Communication and Community Engagement," he said.

The grouping has been communicating what is known and unknown about Covid-19 so far in Zimbabwe. They are also reporting on what stakeholders are doing to save lives and minimizing the impact of the outbreak.

"We also aim to minimize and manage rumours and misunderstandings that undermine responses by our communities which can lead to further spread of Covid-19.

To achieve our goal, we mainly focus on risk communication and community engagement as we carry out our mission of listening to suggestions that come from the members of the Facebook group, this group is for Zimbabweans by Zimbabweans through Zimthrive," said Dr Chireka.

He added: "As Zimbabweans we want to make it clear that we are prepared to pay any price to bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend in order to assure their survival in this pandemic."

He said they are exploring what unites them in the fight to kick out the pandemic.