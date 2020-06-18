Somalia: Government Delays Resumption of Flights Due to COVID-19

Air travellers in Somalia will wait longer for flights to resume after the government announced delay in the resumption of flights.

The Minister of Transport, Aviation of the Government of Somalia, Abdullahi Salad Omar said the government delayed the resumption to prevent the spread of the respiratory disease.

"We have delayed the resumption of international flights to contain the spread of COVID-19," said the minister.

On March 18, the Federal Government of Somalia implemented flight restrictions intended to limit the spread of COVID-19. International flights were initially suspended for a period of 15 days. On April 6, this suspension was extended for an additional 30 days, with humanitarian and cargo exceptions.

As of Wednesday Somalia has 2,658 confirmed cases of COVID-19 88 deaths and 649 recoveries.