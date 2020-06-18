Somalia: SNA and AMISOM Troops Flushes Alshabaab Out of Luqa Jelow

Somali national army (SNA) has flushed Alshabab militants out of Luqa Jelow in the region of Hiran on Wednesday in a joint operation with Djiboutian troops who are under AMISOM.

The operation was mainly conducted in the areas of Luqa Jelow where Alshabab had taken control.

SNA 27th Division Commander general Salah Yakub praised the AMISOM troops and SNA for their work saying the operation ongoing until they capture the remaining areas which are still ruled by Alshabab.

Al-Shabab, an al-Qaeda affiliate, was driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 and lost most of its strongholds, but still controls vast swathes of the remote areas.