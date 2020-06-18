Somalia: SNA and AMISOM Troops Flushes Alshabaab Out of Luqa Jelow

17 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali national army (SNA) has flushed Alshabab militants out of Luqa Jelow in the region of Hiran on Wednesday in a joint operation with Djiboutian troops who are under AMISOM.

The operation was mainly conducted in the areas of Luqa Jelow where Alshabab had taken control.

SNA 27th Division Commander general Salah Yakub praised the AMISOM troops and SNA for their work saying the operation ongoing until they capture the remaining areas which are still ruled by Alshabab.

Al-Shabab, an al-Qaeda affiliate, was driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 and lost most of its strongholds, but still controls vast swathes of the remote areas.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.