South Africa: SAPS Drag in Alleged Underworld Figure and 10 Cops After Illegal Gun Licence Racket Exposed

analysis

The arrest of alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack along with 10 former and current SAPS officers on suspicion of gun-related charges is evidence of the deep and systemic corruption in the SAPS, say security experts.

Nafiz Modack, eight high-ranking police officers, two former officers and underworld figures and gun dealers were arrested on 16 June and appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Wednesday 17 June.

Modack appeared alongside Anwa Gallie and Sergeant Lesiba Rodney Masoga. Modack was released on R10,000 bail and ordered to report to the Bothasig charge office in Cape Town three times a week.

Gallie was also released on R10,000 bail and instructed to report thrice weekly to the Sophiatown police station, while Mosaga was released on R5,000 bail. The trio, along with the other 13 suspects, are due back in the South Gauteng High Court on 10 July.

The men allegedly colluded with officers at the Central Firearm Registry (CFR) to procure firearm licences unlawfully. The arrests come after a three-year investigation.

Johan Burger, senior researcher at the Institute of Security Studies (ISS), said the arrest of Modack and his fellow accused was indicative of the ease with which criminals had...