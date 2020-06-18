Sudan: Experience of Decentralized Governance Worthy to Promote National Unity - Aldai

Khartoum — The Minister of Federal Governance, Dr. Al- Dai Yousif Adam, affirmed that the experience of decentralized governance is worthy of attention to restore national unity, promote diversity and institutional and administrative reform of the state, but it was applied in political systems that disrupted laws that call for enriching the experience and its development.

During his address to the opening session of the workshop on Legal Frameworks for Decentralized Governance, held today at the Ministry of Federal Governance in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice and the United Nations Development Program, Al-Dai asserted that the defunct regime has distorted the experience of decentralized governance which was aimed at the state's unity, and worked for its distortion, affirming keenness to adjust of the experience, pointing out to the commitment to decentralization as a system of governance in the constitutional document, noting it has not yet been completed in the transitional period.

The Minister of Federal Governance pointed to the several challenges facing the transitional period represented in peace as a priority and guarantor of the state's stability, indicating the possibility of the signing of a peace agreement with the Revolutionary Front in Juba at the end of this month.

He stressed that the corona pandemic has represented a challenge, expressing hope t the workshop provides a model enhancing a draft law and approach that leads to a real decentralized rule.

The representative of the Ministry of Justice, Professor Tariq Al-Mubarak Majzoub, indicated in the workshop that the laws regulating the decentralized governance structures is a priority or them as it complete the state's structures set by the constitutional document.

He pointed to justice ministry enormous tasks in the elaboration of law for the justice system, the laying of basis for measures to curb and prevent corruption, asserting suffering from the abuses of the defunct regime, recommending the discussion of the proposed laws in light of the revolution objectives.

It is worth noting that the workshop on the legal frameworks of the decentralized governance continues for two days, under the motto of (an effective decentralized system of governance in the shadow of freedom, peace and justice), during which papers on general concepts of decentralized governance and financial federalism, the Decentralization In the Constitutional Document, in addition to a review for the general features of the law regulating the relationships of decentralized levels of government for the year 2020 and the law of allocation and control of revenues.