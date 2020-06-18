Sudan: Daglo Arrives in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — The First Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daqlo, arrived today at the capital Addis Ababa on a two-day official visit to Ethiopia.

Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daqlo, will hold an official meeting tomorrow with the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on the progress of the bilateral relations between the two countries, and a number of regional files, especially the files related to the peace operations in the region.

The First Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council will also meet with a number of official of the African Union to discuss peace issues, particularly in Sudan and the State of South Sudan.

Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daqlo was received at Addis Ababa airport, by the Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister, Demec Mkonon, the foreign and defense ministers, and a number of officials.

The First Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council held talks upon his arrival at Addis Ababa airport with the Ethiopian Prime Minister in the presence of the Foreign and Defense Ministers, during which he expressed pleasure over visiting of Ethiopia and the warm reception, stressing importance of development of relations between the two countries and uniting visions on the regional and international files.