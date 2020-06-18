Sudan: Government and Darfur Track's Movements Continue Negotiation On Security Arrangements File

17 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The government delegation headed by Lieutenant General Khaled Abdeen Al-Shami, the head of the Security Committee, and the delegation of the armed struggle movements in the Darfur track, continued via video conference sessions on the remaining items of the security arrangements file.

The sessions held at the Salam Rotana in Khartoum and Crown Hotel in Juba, in the presence of the mediation of South Sudan, dealt with a number of issues related to the security arrangements in order to reach an agreement on all items at the time set by the mediation for both parties.

The negotiations between the two parties have made great progress in many items and axes related to the file.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.