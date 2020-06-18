Sudan: Government and Darfur Track's Movements Continue Negotiation On Security Arrangements File

Khartoum — The government delegation headed by Lieutenant General Khaled Abdeen Al-Shami, the head of the Security Committee, and the delegation of the armed struggle movements in the Darfur track, continued via video conference sessions on the remaining items of the security arrangements file.

The sessions held at the Salam Rotana in Khartoum and Crown Hotel in Juba, in the presence of the mediation of South Sudan, dealt with a number of issues related to the security arrangements in order to reach an agreement on all items at the time set by the mediation for both parties.

The negotiations between the two parties have made great progress in many items and axes related to the file.