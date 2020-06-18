Sudan: Corona Virus Cases Increased to (305) and (9) Deaths

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has announced the registration of 305 new cases of infection with corona virus, in addition to the registration of 9 deaths and 100 recoveries.

According to the epidemiological report of the federal Ministry of health on Sunday 14 June 2020, the new cases were registered in Khartoum State (240), Al- Gezira State (9), White Nile (6), Sennar (7), Blue Nile (3), River Nile (12) Northern state (5), North Darfur (3), Red Sea (9), North Korduan (10) and Southern Kordufan (one case), while the recovery cases were registered in the states of Khartoum State (68) cases, Al- Gezira State (26), Sennar (one case), and Northern state (one case), Red Sea (one case) and Southern Kordufan (3) cases of recovery.

The epidemiological report indicated that the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic amounted to (7740), with (477) cases of deaths, while the total number of the cases of recovery reached (2820) cases.

The Ministry noted that the laboratory examination was carried out in three laboratories, where the total of the samples examined reached (420), and the total number of samples examined for the first time (409), while the number of positive samples for the first time (305) with a positive percentage of 74.6%.

The Federal Ministry of Health indicates that it works according to the updated protocol for cases of recovery and exit from isolation, and that the federal team also works with state epidemiological departments to periodically review and verify the cumulative daily data.

The Ministry has asserted the need to adhere to the health emergency law, stay at home, and apply the preventive guidelines (social distancing - hand washing - sneezing and coughing etiquette, as well as immediate reporting of cases of suspicion.