Zimbabwe: Manicaland Pushes for Hospital Renovations

The Manicaland provincial Covid-19 taskforce is pushing for the expeditious renovation of isolation and treatment centres as the number of cases has increased.

Manicaland now has 12 Covid-19 cases, with 11 of the people in isolation centres at various hospitals.

Last week, two people were being held in Chipinge, two in Hauna, another two at Mutare Infectious Disease Hospital (MIDH), one at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital, while four were at Rusape Hospital. The 12th case was self-isolating at home in Rusape.

Across the province, 14 hospitals are acting as isolation and treatment centres, but the completion of the renovations has been delayed.

The provincial taskforce has received recommendations from the health sub-taskforce to fast-track the completion of the side ward at Victoria Chitepo, as it already has a reasonable staff complement compared to MIDH, which only has four staff members. Provincial Public Works Department head Mr Tendai Chiwanza said they were expecting Government to release funds this week to complete the first phase of the rehabilitation works at the provincial hospital and MIDH.

"The first phase of this project is the renovation of Victoria Chitepo and MIDH and we have set a target to complete works by end of this month," he said.

"At Victoria Chitepo, we hope to complete the installation of air tight doors, air ventilation, as well as the construction of ablution facilities as soon as Treasury releases the funds."

Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital is expected to have a combined 19 beds in the intensive care unit and high dependency unit and another 14 beds in the general Covid-19 ward.

Once completed, MIDH is expected to have a carrying capacity of 30 patients, with 10 of those in the ICU. The MIDH's ICU wing was completed last month, but is waiting for furniture to be installed.

Mr Chiwanza said renovation of the main wing was still in progress and was also waiting for release of funds to Mutare City Council by Treasury. The works being done will now include the establishment of a new ICU and HDU units within the main wing since the original ICU wing is detached from the main hospital, said Mr Chiwanza.

"The Ministry of Health and Child Care through the Provincial Medical Director has recommended that the ICU and HDU should be part of the main hospital, so the works that we are doing will take this into account. Funds permitting, we hope to also be done by the end of this month."

The second phase of the works will include the district hospitals that have been allocated resources for renovation.

Mr Chiwanza said the procurement of materials for Chipinge and Nyanga district hospitals had already begun following the disbursement of $4 million to each hospital last month.

For the three isolation and treatment centres identified in Mutasa district, Government has partnered with Green Fuel for provision of building material.

"Hauna, Bonda and Old Mutare hospitals have been adopted by Green Fuel, which has pledged to provide building material," said Mr Chiwanza.

"We hope to start receiving these by the end of this week for construction work to begin."

Mr Chiwanza said hospitals in Chimanimani and Buhera would wait for Government to disburse more funds.