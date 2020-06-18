Zimbabwe: 'Govt Ready to Work With Private Sector'

Government is ready to work with the private sector under public-private partnerships to achieve Vision 2030, Vice President Kembo Mohadi has said.

Addressing the media after touring Irvine's Zimbabwe in Waterfalls yesterday, VP Mohadi said Government was committed to working with the private players to increase production.

"We expect many organisations to carry activities that bring in foreign currency to achieve Vision 2030. We want to partner private business to achieve our intended goals as the Government.

"The Government is in need of foreign currency and would want as many organisations to be involved in activities that bring in foreign currency to Zimbabwe. It is the only way that we can develop and it is the only way that we can achieve our vision, which is Vision 2030.

"So, the Government will always want to partner the private sector in achieving that. We cannot achieve it as the Government because we don't run any business. The private sector has that sense of ownership. They put everything that they have into whatever they are doing so that they can produce whatever they want."

Vice President Mohadi toured the company in response to an invitation by the company's chief executive Mr David Irvine.

He was accompanied by Minister Davis Marapira.

"I heeded your invitation on the basis that you came to my office about two to three weeks ago expressing that you would want support in whatever you are doing," said Vice President Mohadi.

"After having been here and seen what you are doing, I feel very much encouraged to look into your challenges that you have been facing and see how the Government can ameliorate them."

The company sells over 500 000 day-old chicks per week throughout the country.

Irvine's Zimbabwe is engaging in chicken out growers' scheme, benefiting a number of people directly or indirectly employed by the company.

Those who benefit from the scheme are farmers residing in a 70km radius from its production centre.

Vice President Mohadi toured the plant, school and clinic which was built by the company as part of its social responsibility.

"We emphasised as Government on corporate social responsibility, that when you are working in the community you also need to develop the people around you," he said.

"That is what you are exactly doing and we appreciate that as Government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We will always give you the support that you need in this industry that will see our people move out of the economic challenges that they will face."

Vice President Mohadi appealed to the company to decentralise its operations to all corners of the country.

"We need more people to be engaged into this kind of business," he said.

Vice President Mohadi challenged youths and women to engage in chicken production as a way of supporting the economy.

"We would want the youth to know what is happening here and how easily it can be done, so that they can be involved in this business," he said.

"The more they are involved in this kind of business, the better for our economy."

Mr Irvine said he appreciated Government's support to the private sector.