Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Records 218 Diarrhoea Cases, 3 Deaths

18 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

A total of 218 diarrhoea cases have been recorded in Bulawayo's water-hit Luveve high-density suburb with five diarrhoea patients admitted at Mpilo hospital.

Three children in the same high density suburb are alleged to have died from diarrhoea complications last week.

The deceased's families allege the deaths were linked to dirty and unsafe water pumped by Bulawayo City Council.

Speaking at a water crisis meeting held at the Large City Hall Wednesday, the city's chamber secretary Sikhangele Zhou said the council had moved in to address the outbreak.

"Council has adopted a two prolonged approach to the outbreak. Firstly, we are trying to minimise further contamination by temporarily exempting Luveve from water shedding. We are also doing case management by deploying health personnel who are moving door to door assisting the patients," said Zhou.

However, the official said water shedding will depend on the city's reservoirs water levels.

The council has implemented a 144-hour weekly water-shedding programme as part of measures to conserve the city's dwindling supplies.

"We are saying since it is an outbreak, all people with diarrhoea like symptoms in Luveve and nearby Cowdray Park will be treated at council clinics free of charge. The same also applies to ambulances. Please note that this facility will not apply to people from other suburbs except the two suburbs," stressed Zhou adding the council was still waiting for the outcome of stool samples taken to a laboratory for testing.

"We have taken samples to the laboratory and we are waiting for the results. It normally takes 48 to 72 hours for the results to come out," she said.

Zhou also urged residents to practice good hygiene practices in the wake of the outbreak.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.