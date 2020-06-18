South Africa: SA Express Left to Fall Further Down a Financial Hole, but Plans Still Afoot to Revive SAA

analysis

With a book value of R1.8bn that evaporated into just R113m, the lack of consequences for financial mismanagement at SA Express emerged in Parliament on Wednesday. But it could have been any of the state-owned entities that had been central to State Capture.

SA Express liquidator Aviwe Ndyamara told MPs of Parliament's public spending watchdog, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), that the process has not yet reached investigations, with a view to whether lost monies could be recouped, against those who contributed to the regional airliner being grounded. First, it was a case of matching what's on the books with what's in hangars and on the ground.

"We are still busy reconciling. We do have challenges in terms of the reconciliation in terms of what is on the books and records and what is physically there," said Ndyamara, who leads a team of four liquidators at SA Express.

"When we took office, the estimated assets were quantified to be R1.8-billion. In the past five weeks... we've reduced that to R113-million. There is a massive discrepancy of what is on record and what is actually there on the ground."

Given creditor claims, SA Express staff are unlikely to get...