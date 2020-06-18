Tunisia: HPR Approves Draft Law On Social and Solidarity Economy

18 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The House of People's Representatives (HPR) approved at a plenary session held on Wednesday the draft law on social and solidarity economy with 131 votes for, 0 against and 1 abstention.

This bill aims at promulgating the first legislative framework in Tunisia regulating the social and solidarity economy in order to develop its contribution to job creation and to boost economic growth.

According to Vocational Training and Employment Minister, this economic concept can generate over 200 thousand additional jobs and contribute by about 10% to the gross domestic product (GDP).

This bill defines the enterprises that meet this economic category as any enterprise subject to the law, including notably cooperatives, agricultural insurance companies, agricultural development groupings ad cooperative companies. It also involves microfinance institutions and insurance cooperative companies.

The bill provides for the creation of a public body called the Tunisian Social and Solidarity Economy Authority. It will be placed under the supervision of the ministry concerned with this sector.

The promulgation of a bill on the social and solidarity economy is the result of consultations between signatories of the social contract (the Tunisian government, the Tunisian General Labour Union and the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts).

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.