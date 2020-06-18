Liberia: Six Trawlers Arrive in Liberia for Licensing

Monrovia — The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) says six trawlers which previously expressed interest to fish in Liberia waters arrived at the Freeport of Monrovia, on Saturday, June 13, 2020 to undergo pre-licensing procedures.

In a statement Wednesday, NaFAA said the vessels will undergo joint pre-licensing inspection by NaFAA, LiMA with other line ministries and agencies as part of the due diligence process and in consultations with certain Regional Fisheries Management Organization (RFMOs), and fisheries information sharing networks which is in line with Chapter 10, Section 10.1 and 10.3 of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Management and Development Law of 2019 and NaFAA licensing policy.

Said the NaFAA statement: "It is worth clarifying that invitation for pre-licensing inspection does not necessary means that those six vessels will be licensed to fish in Liberia waters. Licenses can be approved in accordance with Chapter 10, Section 10.4 of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Management and Development Law of 2019 or denial base on Chapter 10, Section 10.6 of the same law."

According to NaFAA, some of the basis for denial in accordance with Section above are: The issuance of licenses would be contrary to any fisheries management plan; The activity is likely to threaten the sustainability of the resources; The issuance of licenses will be inconsistent with an international agreement; A vessel has been included on the list of illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing vessels established and maintained by a competent international fisheries management body.

As part of the Fisheries 2010 regulation and consistent with NaFAA's 2010 Act, all fishing vessels licensed to fish in Liberia's territorial waters must present a 'CATCH PLAN' which will be in line with the NaFAA's Fisheries Management Plan (FMP).

However, NaFAA's remain focus and committed to providing more fresh fish on our domestic market so as to eradicate food insecurity. And as a transparent institution, the list of license vessels is published on its website.