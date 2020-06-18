Liberia: Sick Man Dies

A homeless sickman in the heart of Monrovia, who appealed to Indian Consul General to Liberia Shri Upjit Singh Sachdeva to take him to hospital for medication, has died finally after authorities at the J.F.K. Hospital in Monrovia turned him away, for lack of bed.

He died Tuesday, 16 June on Center Street after ambulance conveying him to the John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFK) was turned back by medical authorities there.

Information gathered by this paper indicates that the late AlhajiKonlakon was taken to the hospital through the kind intervention of Consul General Sachdeva, widely known in Liberia as 'Jeety' who provided money to facilitate the medical expense of the deceased. The intervention of the Indian businessman followed an appealed by the deceased during one of Jeety's COVID-19 Hot Cooked Food distribution on Center Street.

Some colleagues who accompanied the Konlakonto the JFK hospital for medical attention disclosed that upon arrival at the premises of the JFK, the ambulance that took them there was rejected and turned back, while the deceased cried for help. When contacted, some workers at the hospital said the director of communication was indisposed or not in office.

However, a colleague of the deceased at the Pennoh Building in Monrovia Mohammed Fahnbulleh, who also accompanied him to the hospital lamented that the late Konlakon along with them were onboard an ambulance to the JFK but workers there complained of lack of bed.

Fahnbullah explained that following the rejection, they returned to Center Street with the sick man only to find his dead body the next day where he usually slept in the street. He said they were left with no alternative but to immediately bury the deceased. He forwned at the attitude of hospital authorities in rejecting the victim under the pretext of lack of bed.

He expressed gratitude to the Indian Consul General to Liberia for his timely intervention and finacial assistance that enabled them to take the late Konlakon to hospital, but unfortunately, he died. Forty-five years old Alhaji Konlakon was living rotten with maggotts pouring out his legs at the Pennoh Building on Center Street, Monrovia.

Prior to his demise, Konlakon lamented that he spent sleepless nights because of severe pain, coupled with rain and cold, adding that due to the current health challenge, he has lost weight. He pleaded that he did not want to die in the street and hoped that Mr. Jeety would have quickly come to his rescue.

As a direct result of the man's physical condition, the Indian Consul General promised to transfer Konlakon from the Pennoh Building to a refferal hospital for medication. Mr. Sachdeva warned him not to return to the street after he shall had received medication and subsequetly discharged from hospital, but Konlakon finally passed without benefiting from the gesture.

The India Consul General has been involved in distribution of hot meals to less fortunate Liberians from various communities in Monrovia, including hospitals and prison centers to ease challenges associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic in the country.