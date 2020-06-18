Nigeria: Pelican Stars Players Blocked From Seeing Gov Ayade Over Unpaid Salaries

Calabar — Players of Cross River State owned female football club, Pelican Stars who trooped to Governor Ben Ayade's office in Calabar yesterday to protest over their one year unpaid salaries were blocked at the gate and stopped from seeing him.

The players decided to take their case to the governor directly after several promises by officials of the club regarding their salaries were never fulfilled.

Speaking with journalists a day before yesterday's protest march which was one in the series of protests already staged by the players, the assistant captain, Chineye Okafor had said there were assurances that officials would meet with them on Monday 15 June 2020 but the meeting never held.

"Life has been really rough as a result of non-payment of the backlog of our salaries and allowances. We are more like beggars. We are ladies.

"We need to buy our sanitary pads and our medications. We need to feed. They keep telling us they will pay us this week or next week. We were assured that they would meet with us on 15 June 2020 where the payment would be made but there was no meeting. It is disappointing."

However, the Chairman of the club, Comrade Sam Combo said the players were making the whole thing appear as if the management of the club were not working hard enough to ensure that the backlog is paid.

"As we speak, all vouchers have been prepared and are all with the Accountant General of the state. What remains is for the state governor to give his approval for payment. We never assured the players that they would be paid on 15 June 2020."