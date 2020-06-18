Liberia: CDC Mandates Partisans to Test for COVID – 19

18 June 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lewis S. Teh And Winston W. Parley

The Ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has mandated its partisans across the country to form part of the COVID – 19 vulnertary testing process.

The CDC in a news conference held Wednesday, 17 June at its headquarters in Oldest Congo Town called on partisans to get involved in the COVID - 19 testing process, beginning with those in Montserrado County.

Addressing the news conference, CDC Deputy Secretary General for Administration Hassan Newland says the party wishes to inform the public that it supports the national fight against the COVID - 19 and it has begun a process that encourages voluntary testing of its members.

Mr. Newland continues that this process will see 25,000 partisans in each of the 17 districts in Montserrado County being tested in the coming days, adding that the number is expected to swell as the process progresses to the other counties.

He commends the resilient people of Liberia for demonstrating commitment towards supporting the efforts of the government by adhering to the health protocols that were instituted by health authorities. He also applauds President George Manneh Weah for government's regular and timely payment of civil servants' salaries amid the global health crisis which has crippled the country and the world at large.

Meanwhile Mr. Newland says the CDC has gathered its prayer warriors to embark on prayers and fasting events for leaders of the country, and to ask God for direction in curtailing some of the numerous challenges engulfing the country.

