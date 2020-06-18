Zimbabwe: Varsity Dropout, 23, Brutally Murders Mom in Suspected Satanism Ritual

18 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Residents of Waterfalls Retreat in Harare were left in a state of shock Wednesday after a 23-year-old University of Zimbabwe dropout allegedly murdered his stepmother in a suspected case of satanism.

A sombre atmosphere engulfed the neighbourhood when NewZimbabwe.com visited the Tandi residence where the murder took place.

Father to the accused Musekiwa Tandi who works as a records information officer at Chitungwiza hospital narrated how the horrendous incident which has left the community shocked took place.

Joseph Tandi has since been arrested facing charges of killing Irene Chikodzo, 40, a nurse at Chitungwiza hospital.

"It was on a Tuesday and I had briefly gone out to escort a friend whom I had invited to engage my son after noticing weird behavior since he was locked up in his room from the 9th to the 15th of June 2020. He continuously refused to eat any food," he said.

"When I returned home I saw Joseph feeding rabbits and when I tried to enter the bedroom he then struck me with an iron bar. However, I screamed for help and managed to gain strength and chased after him. When I caught him with the help of some neighbours, I then realised an unusual situation since my wife did not come out.

"I then asked people gathered to wait for me as I checked for her. To my shock when I entered the kitchen, I saw my wife's body lying on the floor immersed in blood. That very moment I screamed in grief and disbelief and people came nearby. At that moment Joseph took advantage and ran away. However, we had to call out for assistance until some people assisted us to stop him," he said.

Tandi explained he later discovered mysterious symbols, meditation booklets and a day earlier confessed to his mother he had joined a satanic cult.

He added his son was a brilliant student who dropped out of the University of Zimbabwe two years ago where he was studying for a degree in metallurgy.

The matter has since been reported to the police and Joseph is currently in custody.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

